James C. Kirk, 90, of Albany, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
The visitation and funeral service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors beginning at 1 PM with the service at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Butch Knight will officiate.
A native of Carroll County, Georgia, Mr. Kirk was born to the late Leon and Willie Kirk. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon since 1964. Mr. Kirk also served as a Sunday School teacher for thirty years and a Training Union leader for five years. He was a member of the National Association of Federal Retired Employees, Golden Key Club, AARP and was an Experiencing God Facilitator. Mr. Kirk served in the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean Conflict between 1951 and 1954. He received his BS from ABAC and his MS degree in AG Economics from UGA. Mr. Kirk retired from the USDA after forty-two years of service. He was preceded in death by his two children: Phyllis Kirk and Stephen Kirk; and his brother, Merlin Kirk.
Mr., Kirk is survived by his loving wife, Joyce C. Kirk; sister, Rachel V. Jones; and a niece, Beverly Englehardt.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763. You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
