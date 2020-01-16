Albany, GA
James L. Carroll
In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announces the passing of Mr. James L. Carroll he departed this life on January 13, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1P.M. in the sanctuary of US 19 Church of Christ, 724 Liberty Expy, Albany, GA 31705. Burial will follow in Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Rd, Albany, GA 31721. Please keep the family of Mr. James Carroll in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
