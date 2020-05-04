Mr. James W. "Jim" Carson, Jr., 64 of Leesburg, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Carson was born on August 14, 1955 in Albany, GA., to James W. Sr., and Bernice Lora Carson. He had lived in Dougherty and Lee County most of his life and was a self-employed master carpenter. Mr. Carson enjoyed woodworking, riding his motorcycle, and reenactments of the War Between the States, but most importantly spending time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his daughter, Jamie Mask (Thomas) of Monticello, GA.; mother, Bernice Carson of Albany; brother, Andy Carson (Dee) of Lee County; sister, Angela Selewski (Bob) of Midland, MI; nieces, Christie Carson Hart (Rick) and Kim Potter; nephews, Kyle Oneal (Melessa) and Josh Oneal (Missie).
Mr. Carson was preceded in death by a son, James Christopher Taylor and his father, James W. Carson, Sr.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
