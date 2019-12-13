James Russell Cates, 88, of Albany, GA, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Sherwood Baptist Church. Dr. Michael C. Catt, Rev. John Spencer and Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Mr. Cates was born on August 2, 1931 in Albany, GA to the late James and Mary Louise Cates. He lived in Albany, GA most of his life and attended Stanton Military Academy in Stanton, VA and graduated from Albany High School in 1948.
Mr. Cates attended Emory University from 1948 until 1950, then he joined the United States Navy and served from 1950 until 1954 during the Korean War. After serving his country, Mr. Cates attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity and graduated with a degree in Accounting. In January of 1955, he married Shirley Rouse Cates 58 days after they met.
Mr. Cates was employed with the General Motors Company, the John Crouch Accounting Firm and was the owner of Albany Amusement Company and AAC Home Alarms. He was very active in the Albany Community. He was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church since 1958, accepting the Lord in 1964, where he taught Sunday School for fifty years, was a Deacon, Former Training Union Director and Past President of the Men's Association. You could find him at visitation every Monday night and he was known at Church as the "Birthday Man" as he sang happy birthday to every church member for over 50 years.
Mr. Cates was also a member of The American Legion Post # 30 for sixty five years, he was a member of the Dougherty County Kiwanis Club for fifty years and he was a member of the Board of Directors for the Anchorage for fifty years where a Dorm was named in his honor.
Mr. Cates loved to fish and golf, he shot his age when he was 72 and had six holes in one! He loved spending time traveling in his motor home with his wife and grandchildren. He was precede in death by his sister, Jo Eckhardt.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Rouse Cates, his sons, Cris Cates and wife Rebecca, Lee Cates and wife Sue, all of Albany, GA, sister, Kay Fickel and her husband, Rodney, Leesburg, GA, grandchildren, Jessica Miller (Steve), Brooklyn, NY, Charlotte Castro (Nick), Fayetteville, AR, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thankyou to Taquelia Mainor and Skye Gardner of Integrity Hospice.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Cates to Sherwood Baptist Church c/o Meet The Need, 2201 Whispering Pines Road, Albany, GA, 31707 or to The Anchorage, 162 Hampton Lane, Leesburg, GA 31763.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.