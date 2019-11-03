Funeral services for James Elmer Conley, Jr., 83, of Pelham will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church in Pelham where he was a member. The Rev. Matt Peek and Rev. Chad Cooper will officiate and interment will be in Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tad Williamson, Larry Wade, Rabun Whigham, Charles Rooks, Ronnie Morrell, W.C. Kinard, Carl Long and Will Norman. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church and Adult 5 men's Sunday School Class. Born May 21, 1936 in Americus he was the son of the late James Elmer Conley, Sr and Jewell Aycock Wilder. Mr. Elmer passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. He was employed with Pelham Banking Company for 47 years and served as Vice president before his retirement. He was a graduate of the class of 1954 from Pelham High School, Served over 30 years on the Pelham City School Board, a very avid golfer, and very active in Pelham First Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. He was also in the Lions Club and member of the Pelham Chamber of Commerce. He is survived by his wife of 60-1/2 years Judy Cooper Conley; two sons, Keith Conley (Denna) of Pelham; Scott Conley (DeeDee) of Thomasville; grandchildren, Kasey Blackburn (Drew) of Pelham, and Jared Conley and Brock Conley both of Thomasville and his beloved cat Max. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Don Conley. The family ask that Memorial Contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Pelham or Pelham Touchdown Club. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
