James Garrel Cribb (USAF, Ret.), 82 of Tifton, GA formerly of Albany, GA, died November 13, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Monday November 18, 2019 at Mathews Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM and entombment to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Rev. Chris Turner will officiate.
Mr. Cribb was born in Alma, GA on October 8, 1937. After graduating from Bacon County High School, he joined the United States Air Force. Mr. Cribb was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country for twenty years. He moved to Albany, GA in 1976 from Kansas City, MO. Mr. Cribb was very active with Liberty Parkway Church of God and was a current member at Grandview Church of God.
After his military service, Mr. Cribb was employed with Merck and Co. and retired after eighteen years, then worked for Tech Systems for ten years. He enjoyed fishing, and playing with his grandchildren; he loved football and was active in youth baseball.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Cribb of Tifton, GA, three sons, Richard Cribb of Pensacola, FL, Kenny (Kimberly) Cribb of High Springs, FL and Gregory Cribb of Kansas City, KS, a brother, Waylon (Jackie) Cribb of Alma, GA, two sisters, Clara Randleman of Waycross, GA and Glenda Hilton of East Dublin, GA, his grandchildren, James Cribb, Merri Del Toro, Amanda Silvia, Nick Cribb, Katie Cribb, Stephen Goss, Kara Wright, Christian Cribb and Lindsay Scapecchi, and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you consider making contributions in memory of Mr. Cribb to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH, 45250.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.