The backhoe has been shut off.
His tools have been put down.
His truck is at home in the driveway.
James Douglas (Jimmy) Conley, 70, passed peacefully at Willson Hospice House on Monday, August 31st.
A private graveside service will be held for the surviving family with a future celebration of life memorial to be held at a later date.
Born in Edison, GA, Jimmy had resided in Calhoun Co., GA most all of his life. Jimmy owned and operated his own successful business (James D. Conley Backhoe Service) for thirty seven years and was a highly respected businessman throughout southwest Georgia.
He was a member of Cordray United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, James Lamar Conley and Eula Gertrude Johnson Conley, a brother, Walter Conley, sister Eunice Guiberson.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Palmer Conley, Leary, GA, two sons, Doug Conley, Dallas, GA, Matthew Conley (Alexis), Dallas, GA, daughter, Alison Conley Kear (Matthew), Lilburn, GA, brother, Hubert (Geisla) Conley, Herrod, GA, sister -in-law, Vicki Conley, Dawson, GA, sisters, Sadie Sills (Izell), Leary, GA, Becky Brazel, Dawson, GA, brother-in-law, Gary Guiberson, Woodstock, GA, Jean Murphy (Jack) and Lola Conley (Leonard Standley) and Vana Thornton all of Dawson, GA, Jaki Crowder (Jeff), Marietta, GA and grandchildren, Sebastian Gorsuch, Brighton Conley, Remington Kear and Penelope Conley.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of James D. (Jimmy) Conley to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016.
