James Derryl Johnson, Sr., 58, of Worth County, GA died February 5, 2022 in Panama City Beach, FL. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday at 1:00 pm at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Bobby Joe Brown will officiate.
James was born in Americus, GA on February 4, 1964 to Derryl Johnson and Betty Cooper Johnson. He was raised in Lee County, GA and graduated from Lee County High School. James lived in Lee County most of his life before moving to Worth County eighteen years ago.
James was a Master Carpenter and partner in Chapman Construction Company. He was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church, the NRA and he loved hunting and collecting Native Artifacts. James also enjoyed turkey hunting, duck hunting and he adored his precious granddaughter, Ella James. He touched the lives of many young men in teaching them carpentry and hunting skills and safety. He was preceded in death by a son, J. Allen Johnson, grandparents, Vernon and Martha Phillips and Harvey and Erie (Mama Dee) Johnson.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Johnson of Worth County, GA, his son, J.D. (K.K.) Johnson of Newton, GA, his granddaughter, Ella James Johnson, his parents, Betty Johnson of Leesburg, GA and Derryl (Paula) Johnson of Albany, GA, his brother, Gregory (Michelle) Johnson of Parkersburg, W.V. and his step-children, Justin Lee Taylor of Albany, GA and Wesley (Nuria) Taylor of Brookville, FL, his nephews, Grey (Cameryn) Johnson of Racine, OH and Joshua Johnson of Parkersburg, WV, and a great-niece, Skylar Johnson.
The family is at the residence of Betty Johnson, 107 Cannon Drive, Leesburg, GA, 31763.
Those desiring may make memorials to the Bridgeboro Baptist Church, 214 2nd. Ave., Bridgeboro, GA, 31705.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.