James Donald Harris

Mr. James Donald "Donnie" Harris, 65, of Leesburg, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home with Rev. John Spencer officiating. Burial will be private. Born September 24, 1955, in Waycross, Donnie was the son of the late Howard and Loleta White Harris. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps, worked for Merck and Company, and owned and operated Harris Technical Services. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with tools, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandbabies who were his pride and joy. Donnie was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother he will be greatly missed by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rick Harris; father-in-law, Allan Hutcheson; and brother-in-law's, Louie Cox and Tony Shedlowski.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 46 years, Cindy Hutcheson Harris of Leesburg; children, Jaime Daniel and her husband Houston of Albany, and Josh Harris and his wife Mika of Atlanta; mother-in-law, Dorothy Hutcheson of Brunswick; grandchildren, Mary, Noah, and Mila; siblings, Bobby Harris of Blackshear, Lamar Harris of Hoboken, Herbert Harris of Blackshear, Connie Blalock of Blackshear, Mike Harris of Kingsland, and Vanessa Harris of Blackshear; sister-in-law's, Barbara Cox, Patsy Shedlowski, and Allison Morgan and her husband, Clifford; several nieces and nephews. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Harris family.
