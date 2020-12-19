James E. Sinyard

James E. "Jimmy" Sinyard, 88, of Albany, GA died December 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. A private funeral service will be held Monday at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Dorre officiating. A public graveside funeral service will be held Monday at 12:00 PM at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery with Greg Aldridge officiating. Social distancing will be required and masks will be provided.
Mr. Sinyard was born on December 24, 1931 to Henry and Clora Sinyard at home on Brushy Pond Mountain, a community near Cullman, AL. He graduated from Cold Springs High School and joined the United States Air Force. Mr. Sinyard was transferred to Turner Air Force Base in 1953 where he met his future wife, Joanne Reynolds.
Mr. Sinyard joined Calvary Baptist Church in 1955, where he served as a Deacon, song leader and was a member of the Men's Sunday School Class. He was employed with Union Oil Company as a Territorial Sales Representative for 35 years before retiring in 1988. Mr. Sinyard was also a member of the American Legion Post #30 and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge # 713 where he formerly served as Chaplain.
Mr. Sinyard always had a wonderful way of making others feel good through his incredible sense of humor. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves were his teams but he enjoyed all sports, particularly golf, hunting, and fishing. He loved quail hunting with his son and grandsons and at age 87 he safely but deliberately dropped his last quail double to top off a joyous day. Mr. Sinyard loved music and was deeply passionate about gospel music. He and his wife Joanne traveled all over Georgia attending gospel sings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cranston Sinyard and Kenneth Sinyard. Survivors include his wife, Joanne R. Sinyard of Albany, GA his children, Lecia S. (Greg) Aldridge of Panama City Beach, FL and Jeff "Bodine" (Lillie) Sinyard of Albany, GA, his siblings, Clete (Deborah) Sinyard of Lee County, GA, Jean Johnson of Brushy Pond Mountain, AL and Kay Burnham of Cullman, AL, his grandchildren, Brandon (Jennifer) Aldridge and Trey (Lauren) Aldridge all of Lynn Haven, FL, Bridges (Abbey) Sinyard, Stuart (Laura) and Beau (Camille) Sinyard all of Albany, GA and his great-grandchildren, Libby Sinyard, Marylou Sinyard, Abigail Aldridge, Scarlet Aldridge, Emma Aldridge and Mason Aldridge.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorials in memory of Mr. Sinyard to Calvary Baptist Church, 1211 13th Ave., Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.