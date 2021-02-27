James Earl (Jimmy) Beamon, 87, of Shellman died on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home in Cuthbert. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Shellman Eastview Cemetery.
Jimmy was born on February 28, 1933 in Smithville, GA the son of the late Waylo and Elsie Johnson Beamon. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of the Shellman First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Juanita S. Beamon, a daughter, Mary Sue Beamon Ragan and a grandson, Roy Jackson.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Nita B. Fulghum of Shellman, Debbie (Alvin) Beamon of Springdale, AZ and Jimmie B. (Freddie) Barnes of Leesburg, a sister, Mary Jo Bailey of Marshallville, GA, a brother, Jack (Tina) Beamon of Smithville, GA, 10 grandchildren, Dawn (Jim) Crittenden, Misty (Rodney) Joiner, Joe (Angie) Fulghum, Tonya (Eric) O'Cain, Todd Fulghum, Jenna Barnes, Janie (Hunter) Rycroft, Brandon (Suvanna) Barnes, Allen Barnes and Christy Barnes, 21 great grandchildren and a great great grandchild.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Friends are welcome however masks are encouraged, and social distancing will be required.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.