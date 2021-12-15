James Edwin Blankenship, 68, of Edison, GA passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his residence. Memorial services will be conducted at a later time.

Mr. Blankenship was born on March 20, 1953, in Fort Campbell, KY the son of the late James Henry and Shirley Ann Beckham Blankenship. He was a retired US Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Margaret Daniels Blankenship.

Survivors include his son, Mason Johnson of Dothan, grandchild, Riley Johnson and several cousins and friends.

LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME

CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148

