...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
James Edwin Blankenship, 68, of Edison, GA passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his residence. Memorial services will be conducted at a later time.
Mr. Blankenship was born on March 20, 1953, in Fort Campbell, KY the son of the late James Henry and Shirley Ann Beckham Blankenship. He was a retired US Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Margaret Daniels Blankenship.
Survivors include his son, Mason Johnson of Dothan, grandchild, Riley Johnson and several cousins and friends.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES BLANKENSHIP as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
