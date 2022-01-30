James Felton Sealy

James F. Sealy Sr., "Jimmy", "Coach Sealy", of Blakely, Georgia, passed away peacefully in his home on January 28th, surrounded by his family.
Jimmy was born in the cottages located on Sealy Springs in Cottonwood, Alabama on July 31st, 1937. He graduated from Columbia Highschool in Columbia, Alabama in 1955. He then went on to the University of Georgia to play football. Due to injuries, he spent his final year coaching the receivers on Georgia's freshman football team. In 1960, he graduated from UGA with a BA in Business.
After college, Jimmy served on the Air National Guard. He had many business ventures throughout his life; however, he found his true passion in coaching. He coached at Southwest Georgia Academy for 19 years: football, baseball and girls' basketball. SGA holds the state championship in football for years 87' and 88'.
His coaching was not limited to athletics, but a true coach of "life" to many. He had a great love and adoration for the outdoors. After his retirement from coaching, he spent his days working on his land, which he called "The River Place". It became one of his greatest legacies, where he taught his children and theirs how to hunt, cultivate land and truly appreciate nature and all of God's beautiful creations. Jimmy was stern, yet kind and gentle and will always be remembered by the life lessons, encouragement and passion that he instilled in his family, friends, and athletes.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Sealy and his mother, Susie S. Hillman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elizabeth T. Sealy, (sons) Charles T., James F. Jr. and Michele, and Stanley H. Sealy, (grandchildren) Alexandra S. and Clark Phelps, Caroline, James F. III, Charley, Max, and Liza Sealy, (great grandchildren) Adeline McBroom and Camp Phelps.
A graveside service at the Blakely cemetery in Blakely, Georgia will be held on Tuesday, February 1st at 10 o'clock AM. Dr. Alec Howell will officiate the funeral with a few words spoken by Bill Murdock. Paul Bearers include, James F. III and Max Sealy, Sam Hattaway, Cleve McFay, Heath and Holden Flemming, Kevin Tabb, and Stan Houston.
In lieu of flowers, the family would love to remember and honor Coach Sealy's life by making donations to SGA Athletics. Any donations are greatly appreciated and may be mailed to Southwest Georgia Academy (14105 GA-200, Damascus, Ga 39841).
