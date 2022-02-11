James Hansel Adkison

Hansel Adkison, 90, of Albany, GA peacefully passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 surrounded by family at his home.
Hansel was born in May of 1931 to Elbert Jesse Adkison & Alice Swain Adkison in Rebecca, GA. After high school, he served the Marines proudly as a Corporal during the Korean Conflict. After his term in the Marines, he took a job at the pants factory in Ashburn, GA to start his career. In 1953, Hansel accepted a position at the Marine Corp Logistics Base as a Configuration and Data Management Specialist where he would retire 33 years later.
He married the love of his life, Martha Emogene Howard, on June 11, 1955. They built their home in Albany, GA where they started their family, having a daughter - Sheila.
Hansel enjoyed farming, fishing, working outdoors - especially when it meant riding his tractor, and participating in events with the Albany Exchange Club. In 2002, Hansel was the Exchangite of the Year for Exchange Club of Albany. He was a dedicated active deacon of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed ministering to all he came into contact.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 66 years, Martha Emogene Howard Adkison; Daughter, Sheila Odom; Granddaughter, Jenn Justice; Sister, Jessie Lee Adkison Waldon and Brother, Henry Milton Adkison. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Joe Adkison - brother, Lester Adkison (Patricia) - brother, and Hazel McElmurray - sister.
Family will greet visitors on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Matthews Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Service will be at Byne Memorial Baptist Church (Albany, GA) on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. followed by graveside service at Bethel Baptist Church (2245 Bethel Road Sycamore, GA, 31790 at 3:00 p.m., with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Byne Memorial Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.