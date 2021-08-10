James Howard Brock

James Howard Brock, 81, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at

Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Dean officiating. Interment will be at Brock Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to Salvation Army, PO Box 786, Bainbridge, GA 39818.

James Howard Brock was born January 5, 1940 in Climax, GA, the son of Homer & Lottie Harris Brock. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Berlin Conflict. Howard married Dorothy Ann Perkins in 1973 and they made their home in Southwest Georgia, returning to Bainbridge in 1997. Howard was Baptist by faith.

Howard loved the outdoors. He spent 32 years working with Georgia Forestry Commission, retiring as a District Ranger. Every single day he was afforded the opportunity to do two things he enjoyed: be outside and share stories. Howard was an avid fisherman and loved gardening. His tomatoes were talked about in many of those circles of friends and family.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Dorothy Ann Brock; his children, Cathy McConnell of Bainbridge, Scotty & Jeanie Blanchard of Sumner, GA, Paula & Brian Via of Auburn, AL, and Amy & Weyman Salter also of Bainbridge; his grandchildren, Christopher, SJ & Lauren, Haley & Drew, and Erin & Logan; his great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jenny, Joanna, and Jax; his brothers, Brady Brock of Moultrie, Ronald Brock and Donald Brock, both of Sylvester, and Joe Brock of Leesburg, GA; and a host of extended family. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his siblings, Harold Brock, Carey Brock, Alton Eugene "Peanut" Brock, Grady Brock, Molly Young, and Laverne Mayhew.

Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, Bainbridge, GA, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)

To plant a tree in memory of James Brock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

