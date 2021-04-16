James Hughes (Buddy) Creel, 66, of Albany, GA passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Mr. Creel was born in Moultrie, GA, a graduate of Norman High School and was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the Navy. He was aboard the USS Saratoga and ended his tour on the USS Vogue. He was retired from Bearings and Drives and was of the Baptist Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius Creel and Nellie Hughes Creel, a brother, Michael Creel and a sister, Reba Nelms.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky Creel, Albany, GA, daughters, Brandie Bolton Place (Chris), Winchester, VA, Honey Bolton Hanson, Albany, GA, Jessica Creel Downs (Barry), Leesburg, GA, brothers, W.D. (Son) Creel, Moultrie, GA, Eugene Creel (Jeanie), Tifton, GA, Larry Creel (Jean), Chula, GA, sisters, June Meadows, Albany, GA, Faye Creel, Fitzgerald, GA, Regina Patterson, Ashburn, GA, grandchildren, Gavin Place and Grayson Downs and a number of nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of James Hughes (Buddy) Creel to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA, 31707
