...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Florida panhandle and
big bend, and southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across most of the area. However, localized amounts in excess
of 5 inches are likely in areas that experience multiple
rounds of thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
James (Jim) Carroll, 88, of Terrell County, died Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Schluckebier will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 10 AM.
Mr. Carroll was born in Lumberton, NC and had lived in this area since 1978. He was a member of Life Church of God and the Sanctuary Sunday School class. He had retired from the City of Albany and from Layne Atlantic Co. Mr. Carroll was an Air Force veteran during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife Agnes Faye Carroll, his parents, George and Bertha Carroll, brothers, George Wallace Carroll and Bernard Carroll, sisters, Edna Faye McDaniels and Geneva Garrett, step daughter, Karen Bacon.
Mr. Carroll is survived by two sons: Rickey Carroll, Youngsville, LA, David Carroll, Orlando, FL; step daughter: Rhonda Lambert, Albany; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Janette Page, Fayetville, NC, Verna Mae Brady, Hope Mill, NC.
To determine which countries have taken in the most people fleeing Ukraine since fighting broke out on Feb. 24, Stacker compiled refugee data (last updated April 4) from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Click for more.
