Funeral services for James Lester (Jimmy) Darby, 83, of Doerun formally of Pelham will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. The Rev. Brian Keith Marchant and Rev. Jeff Hines will officiate and interment will be at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Carroll Tinsley, Brian Larkin, John Bear, Joseph Wingate, Austin Humphries and David Hermanowski. Born February 23, 1936 in Columbus he was the son of the late Lester Lee and Willie Merle Byrd Darby. Mr. Darby passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Pruitt Health Sylvester. He was a member of Poplar Arbor Congregational Church in Sale City, an avid outdoorsman, loved sports and was very civic minded and served in the United States Airforce. He was married to Peggy Taylor Darby who preceded him in death and Linda Taylor Darby of Doerun who survives. Other survivors include grandchildren, Joseph Wingate (Dawn) of Albany; Sara Wingate (Wallace) of Tallahassee; and Cass Humphries (Roman) of Pelham; two stepdaughters, Cheryl Coleman of Lake Park and Donna Strickland of Keyton Beach, Fl; stepson, David Hermanowski (Kathryn) of Lake Park; a brother, Billy Darby (Wilma) of Ft. Gaines; sister, Donna Darby of Jacksonville; 10 step-grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and a daughter, Taria Darby Wingate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home,
Pelham, GA
229-294-2661
