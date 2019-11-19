James "Jamie" Edwin Johnson, 66, of Albany, GA passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. A private interment will be held on Saturday at Rocky Mount Methodist Church cemetery near Bakerhill, AL.
Jamie was preceded in death by his parents James W. Johnson and Mary Houston Johnson Hitt, and a sister, Lisa Johnson. Survivors include three sisters Jackie Kuehn of Talleyville, DE; Patricia Bonner (Ron) of Albany, GA; and Sally Hitt of Columbus, GA; several nieces and nephews as well as special friends and caregivers at Albany ARC.
Jamie spent much of his youth living with his maternal grandparents, Curvie and Mary Alice Houston at Cottonhill in Barbour County, AL. He lived in Columbus, GA with his mother and sisters, Lisa and Sally, until his mom's death in 1992. He has lived in Albany since 1994. The past 21 years, he has lived with Albany ARC caregivers.
The family will receive friends immediately following services at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to Albany ARC, 2200 Stuart Ave, Albany, GA 31707.
