James Joseph Keegan, 64 of Leesburg, GA died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Spraggins will officiate.
Born In Erding, Germany, James resided in Munich, Germany, Columbia, SC, Albany and Leesburg, GA for most of his adult life. James was a diesel mechanic with R & S Diesel Injection for 37 years. He is preceded in death by his parents James Joseph Keegan, Woonsocket, RI and Christine Sabine Keegan, Pilsen, Czech Republic.
James enjoyed listening to and downloading all kinds of music, flying simulated jets on video games, spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends and going to the beach. In his youth he worked at the zoo in Munich, Germany and was knowledgeable about and loved all animals large and small.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Brenda Kay Keegan, Leesburg, GA, daughters, Jennifer Denise Bailey (Gary), Macon, GA, Kristen Elizabeth Harrison (Tommy), Leesburg, GA, a granddaughter, Abigail Catherine Patterson, Leesburg, GA, grandsons, Austin Tyler Patterson, Macon, GA, Murdoc Drake Harrison, Leesburg, GA, a brother Peter Keegan (Ingrid), Poing, Germany, sisters, Margaret Erber (Gunter), Poing, Germany, Lizzy Metnitzer, Knittelfeld, Austria, Grace Schwarzensteiner, Munich, Germany, Mary Singleton (Bill), Wesley Chapel, FL, and Tina Day (A.J.), Zimmerman, Minnesota, sister-in-law, Belinda F. Faircloth, (Todd), Bronwood, GA, mother-in-law, Betty L. Cook, Putney, GA, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the celebration of James's life at Matthews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers you can make a donation in memory of James Joseph Keegan to the American Stroke Association (ASA), a division of the American Heart Association (AHA) at 10 Glenlake Parkway, South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or https://www.stroke.org.
