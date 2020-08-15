James Lamar Edwards, Sr., 84, of Camilla died Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 18 at Oakview Cemetery. Rev. Neal Hager, Rev. David Pickard, and Rev. Dennis Boatwright will officiate.
Born April 11, 1936 in Mitchell County, Mr. Edwards was the son of the late John Rufus Edwards and Willene Palmer Edwards. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Sue Beall Edwards, a daughter, Susie Edwards Sinclair, two grandsons, Michael Keith "Coot" Godwin, Jr. and James Caton Boatwright, and five brothers, John Edwards, Jr., Charles L. Edwards, Gene Edwards, Bobby Edwards, and J. W. Edwards. Mr. Edwards was an active member of Southside Baptist Church of Camilla. He enjoyed woodworking, hanging out in his tool shed, and fishing. Mr. Edwards was retired from security at Keystone Foods in Camilla. He was loved and highly respected as "Pop" in the community.
Survivors include his wife, Maxine Edwards of Camilla; two daughters, Sandy Boatwright (Dennis) of Elkton, VA and Julie Raley (Parker) of Camilla; a son, Jimmy Edwards (Angie) of Moultrie; two step-sons, Ladon Gilbert and Doug Gilbert; two step-daughters, Teresa Humphries (Lance) and Audrey Gilbert; two brothers, Cecil Edwards (Christine) of Camilla and Mervin Edwards (Sue) of Cairo; two sisters, Janice Bishop of Cairo and Frances Hooks (Martie) of Baconton; 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 9 step grandchildren.
Mr. Edwards will lie in state at the funeral home from 1 - 7 p.m., Monday, August 17.
Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, P. O. Box 505, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
