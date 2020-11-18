James Larry Wood, Sr., 66, of Camilla died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville.
Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21 at Oakview Cemetery with Rev. Neal Hager officiating.
Born December 18, 1953 in Mitchell County, Mr. Wood was the son of the late James Edward Wood and Erma Lee Shiver Wood. He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Wood. Mr. Wood was a veteran of the United States Army and was the owner and operator of Larry Wood Trucking Company. He attended Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Jamie Wood (Crystal) of Camilla, Wesley Wood (Jennifer) of Camilla, and Robbie Wood (Leslee) of Camilla; one brother, Gary Wood (Angela) of Pelham; one sister, Mary Wood of Leesburg; fiancé, Ruby Barlow of Camilla; eight grandchildren, Haley Wood, Haven Wood, Noah Wood, Brian Wood, Jasmine Wood, Evan Wood, Emma Kate Wood, and Eastlyn Wood.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m., Saturday, before services, at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 505, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
