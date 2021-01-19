James Lester Brown, 85, of Dawson, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM at New Light Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Morgan, GA.
A native of Albany, Mr. Brown had lived in Dawson, for the past fifty seven years. He had worked with Keenan Auto Parts and ASCS Crop Insurance. He was a pilot, rebuilt two vintage airplanes and served in the Georgia National Guard.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Sally Wilkerson Brown, Dawson, son, Wesley Brown (Tammy), Douglas, daughter, Selena Wilson (Grady), Lee County, grandchildren, India Newton, (Ramie), Rebecca Goff (Adam), Steve Brown (Irene), DJ Hancock (Melinda), Amber Jeffcoat, Bailey Wilson and 20 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707 or Central Missionary Baptist Church, 800 E. L. Curtis Rd, Nichols, GA 31554.
