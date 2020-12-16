James "Jimmy" Linton Deen, Sr., 76, of Albany, GA, passed away December 17, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Bill Sasser will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Jimmy was a lifetime resident of Albany and was blessed to have the love and respect of many people. Always on the move Jimmy was quick to lend a hand to any in need. A master carpenter, Jimmy was a builder of many things from bird houses all the way up to a residence for his mother-in-law. He loved his wife and two sons with all his heart and they loved him very much.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Linton and Wraye Deen, a sister Joy Stegall, and step daughter Kelly Lynn Peterson. Survivors include his wife Therlus Houston Deen, sons Bobby Deen and his wife Claudia, Jamie Deen and his wife Brooke, step daughter Missy Hancock, grandchildren Amelia Deen, Linton Deen, Olivia Deen, Jack Deen, Matthew Deen, Davis Deen, step grandson Dylan Bush, brother Jerry Deen and his wife Peggy, sisters Judy Wingate and her husband Ty, Linda Bence and her husband Jimmy, and his faithful companion T.J. Deen.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until funeral hour on Saturday.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
3206 Gillionville Road.
Albany, GA 31721
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.