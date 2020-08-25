James Lovett Williford, 91, of Albany, GA died August 24, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday August 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Keith Smith and Pastor Mark Bullock will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Social distancing is required.
Mr. Williford was born on June 19, 1929 to John Ewell and Manzonia Louvincie Lovett Williford in High Point, NC. He moved to Albany, GA at a young age and attended Albany High School. Mr. Williford was employed with McGregor Golf Co. retired from Miller-Coors in 1997 after eighteen years. At McGregor's he was active in their Union, serving as the Union Steward, Vice President and served as President for thirteen years. For many years he served as President of the AFLCIO Labor Council and served as Vice- President/President for over twelve years of the IAM Union.
He was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church and the Senior's Sunday School Class. Mr. Williford moved to Florida for five years after his retirement and while there, he enjoyed giving out Gospel Tracts and was involved with the prison ministry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Kathleen "Kitty" Harris and three brothers, Robert Williford, John Williford and Edwin Williford.
Survivors include his son, James Michael "Mike" Williford of Albany, GA, his step-children, Ivy (Carol) Cleveland and Ronnie (Joyce) Cleveland all of Albany, GA, his sisters, Mary Ann (Joe) Willis of Bulverde, TX, Margaret Willis and Frances Mikilitus both of Albany, GA, a sister-in-law, Sara Coker of Albany, GA and two grandchildren, Michel George Williford and Lindsey Williford.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.