James "Jim" M. Faust, 54, of Dawson died peacefully Friday, September 3, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.
His funeral service will be 11am Monday, September 6, 2021 at the Bronwood City Cemetery.
A lifelong resident of Terrell County, Jim was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and a graduate of Terrell Academy. He was a farmer by trade and loved spending time with his family. Jim loved fishing/hunting and was previously the owner of B-Sting Bait & Tackle in Dawson, a supervisor at Almark Mills in Dawson and retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber in Albany, Ga.
Jim was preceded in death by son, Daniel Trenton Walker.
Survivors include his wife, Valerie Miller Faust, son Corey Faust (Leah), daughter Lainey Faust, grandchildren, Anna Claire, Nora James, parents, Jimmy and Joan Faust, sister, Denise Hamrick (Mike) of Charlotte, NC and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flower please make memorials to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (www.pancan.com), or Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
Various treatments can help children manage symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. Hey Tutor compiled a list of nine ADHD symptoms for parents, using information from the CDC. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.