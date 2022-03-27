Chief MSGT. (Ret.) U.S. Air Force, James Marion Tilton, 97 of Albany, GA died March 27, 2022 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, with military honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mr. Tilton was born June 5, 1924 in Lake City, SC. Son of the late John Winston Tilton and Ethel Ard Tilton. He served in the U.S. Army and Retired from the U.S. Air Force. He served in World War II in North Africa, Sicily and Normandy. He also served in Vietnam He received four Purple Heart Commendations during all his service. He was also a carpenter and Presbyterian by faith. Other than parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Eris Lucille Tilton and ten brothers and sisters, Dewey, Woodrow, Virginia, Ferrell, Mary, Nancy, Jimmy, Pat, Mike and Murell.
He is survived by his son Buck Tilton (Kathleen), Lander, WY, daughters Gaye Tillotson (Terry), Kansas City, MO and Terry Musgrove of Albany, GA, six grandchildren, Scott Tillotson (Cameron) Kansas City, MO, Holly Farrell (Charles) Lake Park, GA, Amber Munnelly (Brendan) Berwick, Maine, McKenzie Tilton (Del), Fayetteville, NC, Zachary Tilton (Sara), Denver, CO and BaoXin Tilton, Cheyenne, WY and two great-grandchildren Brynn Munnelly and Landon Munnelly.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring, please make donations to VFW Post 2785 315 Philema Rd., Albany, GA 31701.
