James Martin "Marty" Elton passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for family and close friends only. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Social distancing will be required and masks will be provided.
He was born on April 2, 1956 in Albany, GA. Marty loved to fish, loved the creek and lake, most of all he loved his family very much. He retired from Proctor and Gamble and had been quite the avid fisherman ever since. Marty is preceded in death by his daughter, Ashley Elton, her boyfriend, Casey Head, his mother and father, Saralyn and Kelly Elton and a brother Steve Elton.
Marty is survived by his wife of over forty years, Donna Elton, his daughter, Aryn Elton (Steven), his beloved grandson and best fishing buddy, Sutton Elton, his sister Becky Butler (Bill) and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be at the residence of Donna Elton in Leesburg, GA.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Social distancing will be required and masks will be provided.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Marty to C.A.S.T. for kids foundation 2755 Commercial Street SE, Ste. 101, Salem, OR 97302. Which is a charity that enriches the lives of children with special needs through fishing.
