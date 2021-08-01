James Marvin "Jimmy" Thompson, 83, of Shellman passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Shellman with Rev. Brad Savage officiating. Interment will follow in the Shellman Eastview Cemetery.
Jimmy was born on December 17, 1937 in Shellman. He was the son of the late R.F. Thompson and Mattie Ethel Swords Thompson. He was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Shellman; all of his service to his church and community cannot be enumerated. He was a servant in the truest nature of the word. He was a lifelong farmer, but peanut farming was his favorite. He was a member of the Shellman Volunteer Fire Department, the Sowega Big Wheelers Antique Tractor Club, and the American Legion Post 85. He proudly served as President of Randolph County Farm Bureau for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice Breedlove Thompson, and a brother Thomas Eugene "Pigg" Thompson.
Survivors include his daughter, Joy (Chris) Hasty of Valdosta, GA, son, Jim Thompson of Watkinsville, GA, grandchildren: Jarrett Lanier Thompson, William Reed Hasty, and Katelyn Hasty.
The family will receive friend on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 5:00-7:00pm in the Bethea Building of the First Baptist Church of Shellman (social distancing and masks recommended). Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Shellman P.O. Box 205, Shellman, GA 39886 or to the Shellman Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 226 Shellman, GA 39886.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the Randolph County First Responders for your wonderful tribute to our father.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
