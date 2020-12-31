Graveside funeral services for James M.Taylor,78, of Pelham will be Monday, January 4, 2021 at 1:00PM at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Nathan Fowler will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Humphries, Dale Taylor, Michael Taylor, Dean Robertson, Clinton Edwards, Sr., Farris Taylor and Darrell Taylor. Born March 16, 1942 in Pelham he was the son of the late Harry Grady and Eula Clyde Taylor. Mr. Taylor passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. He was retired mailman for Rodenberry Foods, loved life and lawnmower repair. He ask that anyone that would like to make donations make them to the Sons of the Confederate not because of hate but heritage at Georgiascv.com or to PO Box 1081 Macon, GA 31202. He is survived by his sons, Steven Taylor of Florida; Bill Butler of Cairo; Ernie Butler of Camilla and a daughter, Melissa Dalton of Tenn; two brothers, Tommy Taylor of Cairo and Wayne Taylor of Albany; Grandchildren, Eric Taylor, Trey Taylor, Terry Dalton, Sean Dalton, Josh Butler, Lacey Butler, Cason Butler and Michael Butler; Great Grandchildren, Kayla, Ella and Eliza Taylor, and Damian Dalton. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Von Taylor and Frank Taylor and a grandson, Justin Sigley. The family will have visitation from 12:30-1:00PM at Macedonia Church Cemetery on Monday. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home., Pelham

