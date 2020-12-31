Graveside funeral services for James M.Taylor,78, of Pelham will be Monday, January 4, 2021 at 1:00PM at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Nathan Fowler will officiate. Pallbearers will be Dwayne Humphries, Dale Taylor, Michael Taylor, Dean Robertson, Clinton Edwards, Sr., Farris Taylor and Darrell Taylor. Born March 16, 1942 in Pelham he was the son of the late Harry Grady and Eula Clyde Taylor. Mr. Taylor passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital. He was retired mailman for Rodenberry Foods, loved life and lawnmower repair. He ask that anyone that would like to make donations make them to the Sons of the Confederate not because of hate but heritage at Georgiascv.com or to PO Box 1081 Macon, GA 31202. He is survived by his sons, Steven Taylor of Florida; Bill Butler of Cairo; Ernie Butler of Camilla and a daughter, Melissa Dalton of Tenn; two brothers, Tommy Taylor of Cairo and Wayne Taylor of Albany; Grandchildren, Eric Taylor, Trey Taylor, Terry Dalton, Sean Dalton, Josh Butler, Lacey Butler, Cason Butler and Michael Butler; Great Grandchildren, Kayla, Ella and Eliza Taylor, and Damian Dalton. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Von Taylor and Frank Taylor and a grandson, Justin Sigley. The family will have visitation from 12:30-1:00PM at Macedonia Church Cemetery on Monday. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home., Pelham
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We…
Most Popular
Articles
- Lee County falls in heartbreaker to Buford in Class AAAAAA state championship game
- Lee County ready for battle with Buford in Class AAAAAA football finals
- Albany police investigate Christmas morning double shooting
- Dougherty Grand Jury issues three murder indictments for November term
- Phoebe COVID numbers continue post-Thanksgiving climb
- Lee County linebacker Baron Hopson excels in football, academics
- Governor sends 'mixed messages' by attending large funerals
- MARC THIESSEN: The 10 worst things Trump did in 2020
- Georgia Cotton Commission donates socks to state homeless shelters
- Phoebe Sumter front line staff receive COVID-19 vaccine
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Class AAAAAA Football Finals, Lee County vs. Buford
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 29
- 2-year degrees that go on to the most meaningful jobs
- 50 worst TV series of 2020
- Top 100 songs of 2020
- 50 highly anticipated TV series coming out in 2021
- Vintage photos of America's most popular dog breeds
- Year in review: 100 best TV series of 2020
- 100 best movies of 2020, according to critics
- ON THE MARKET: Beautiful Southern home in downtown Moultrie designed by Frank McCall
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.