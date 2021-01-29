James Methvin Hall, 90, of Leesburg, GA passed away, Friday, January 29, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Rev. Josh Posey will officiate. Interment will follow in the Leesburg Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be respected.
Born in Mitchell Co., GA, Mr. Hall had resided in Bronwood, GA before moving to Albany, GA and then moved to Leesburg in 1999. He was an Army veteran, a member of the American Legion Post # 30, the VFW Post # 2785 and the Disabled American Veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Thomas Hall and Clara Louise Methvin Hall, (Vienna, GA) and son, Robert N. Hall, brothers, William Frank Hall, Evans Hall, sisters, Marie Hall James, Mary Hall Dillard, Ethel Daniels and Georgia Hall Whitehead.
Survivors include a son, George Hall (Peggy), Leesburg, GA, daughters, Emily Taylor (Jimmy), Albany, GA, Marie Dato (Tony), Sylvester, sister, Clara McRae (Larry), Lakemont, GA, grandchildren, Brandon Brown (Rylee), Leesburg, GA, Dr. T. J. Brown (Emily), Savannah, GA, Angela Legg (Bobby), Chelsea, AL, Jimmy Taylor, II. (Taylor), Leesburg, GA, Charles Hall (Holly), Leesburg, GA, John Hall, Leesburg, GA, Stacey Coxwell (Ronnie), Sasser, GA, Stephanie Rheney, Leesburg, GA, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
