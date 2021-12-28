Albany native Milt Robinson died Monday, December 27, in Valdosta
A 1959 graduate of Albany High School, he attended South Georgia Junior College in Douglas and continued his education in advertising at The University of Georgia. Following college, he worked for the State Game and Fish Commission in Savannah and the Albany Herald before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1966, seeing service in Vietnam. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Following military service, he worked in advertising in both Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, California, before returned to Albany due to illness in his family. He rejoined the staff of The Albany Herald in 1973, serving in management positions in advertising and eventually as general manager of the newspaper. He retired in 2003.
He is survived by his son Chris Cody (wife Ashley) of Valdosta, Ga, and grandchildren Christopher Cody and Kathryn Cody; his brother Tom Robinson (wife Fredda) of Tupelo, MS, and nephews Ty and Will Robinson, great nieces Ruth Gerber-Robinson and Loretta Gerber-Robinson.
He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Albany, active in their ministry to feed the homeless, a member of The Little Theatre, and the Rotary Club of Albany and a Paul Harris Fellow.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the charity of your choice
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery. Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors of Albany is in charge of arrangements.
