James Morris Glover, 77, of Albany, died Monday, August 17, 2020.
His memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday at Kimbrell-Stern with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM. The Rev. Roy Cook will officiate.
Mr. Glover was born in Mitchell County and lived most of his life in Albany.
He owned and operated Glover's Alignment for 50 years. He was an antique car enthusiast.
Mr. Glover is survived by his wife: Marilyn Glover, Albany; 3 children: Brannon Glover (Lorie), Buford, GA, Shannon Bishop (John), both from Albany, Dawn Cooper (Steve), Albany; 3 grandchildren: Justin Glover, Garrett Glover, and Summer Cooper; 2 great grandchildren; a brother: Hollis Glover, Albany; 3 sisters: Doris Hutchinson, Joyce Dubose, Tami Futch , all of Albany.
Those desiring may send memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
