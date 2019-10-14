James H. "Jim" Nicholson, 97, of Leesburg, GA died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Oaks at Oakland Plantation in Lee County. Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. Rev. Nicholas Roosevelt will officiate. Interment will follow at the St. Patrick's Columbarium with Military Honors.
Mr. Nicholson was born on May 2, 1922 in Guilford County, NC, the son of Lester and Iona Nicholson. He was a member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Albany, GA where he was a Lay Reader. Mr. Nicholson served in the US Navy in World War II and Korea and retired as a Chief Petty Officer after having served twenty years. He retired from the US Naval Weapons Station, Charleston, SC as Department Head of the Quality Assurance Department.
Mr. Nicholson was a Charter Member of Branch 34 of the Fleet Reserve Association in Tallahassee, FL. He was a Senior Member and Engineer with the American Society of Quality Control and an able Toastmaster with the Toastmaster International. Mr. Nicholson was an Aviation Pilot holding both Land and Sea Rating and was an avid golfer until the age of ninety . He was also an Ordained Deacon as well as being active with Blood Drive Donation Programs of the Red Cross and the Blood Bank in Tallahassee, FL. Mr. Nicholson was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Thornton Nicholson, a grandson, Jamie Warmack and two sisters, Ogalee Overby and Maxine Brown.
Survivors include two sons, Larry M. Nicholson of Marianna, FL and James M. Nicholson of Rock Hill, SC; two daughters, Cathy Stocks and Lisa (Dale) Schexnayder all of Lee County, GA, a sister, Betty West Rose of Burlington, NC; one brother, Richard W. (Lora) Nicholson of Greensboro, NC; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church Building Fund, 4800 Old Dawson Road, Albany, Georgia 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
