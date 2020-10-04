James Norman "Crane" Taylor, 73, of Carnegie passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Daniel McFather officiating. Friends are welcome however social distancing is required.
Mr. Taylor was born on November 25, 1946 in Cuthbert, GA the son of the late John Arthur "JA" and Mary Ellen Martin Taylor. After graduating from high school he attended Andrew College in Cuthbert and also Georgia Southwestern in Americus. He was a retired Deputy with the Randolph County Sheriff Department and a member of the Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Addie Crozier Taylor and a sister, Karen Faye Taylor.
Survivors include a daughter, Stacie (Randy) Ragan of Edison a son, Matt (Lesley) Taylor of Edison, a sister, Gwen (Walter) Reeder of Carnegie, 6 grandchildren, Erin Ragan, Ethan Ragan, Annalee Taylor, Maddie Taylor, McKinlee Kimbrel and Bella Owen and a niece, Taylor Grey Bender of Apex NC.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Salem Baptist Church in care of Joann Ragan at P. O. Box 477 Edison, GA 39846 or to the Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church in care of Marie Ford at 926 Ford Rd. Edison, GA 39846.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
