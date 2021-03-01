Mr. James Otis Williams, Jr., also known as Pee-Wee, 45, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. His graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Nathan Bartell will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of final arrangements.
Precious memories and a legacy of love for Mr. Williams will always be cherished by his family which includes his mother, Shirley Peterson Harvey; his stepfather, Ulysses Harvey; his grandmother, Linnie Peterson; his only son, Jacarian Greggs; seven siblings, Sheila (Riccardo) Simmons, Jermaine Williams, Shanika (Gabriel) Wade, Felix (Tasha) Jackson, Chakeia Jackson, Tiffany (Eric) Williams, Corey Williams; three stepbrothers, Michael ( Ramona) Jackson, Ulysses (Domenique) Harvey Jr, and Lamarcus Harvey; three stepsister, Shakeshia Prince, Stacy Davis, and Demetria Harvey; four aunts, Lurene Peterson, Carrie Peterson Dennard, Carolyn Williams Myers, and Diane Williams Knight; three uncles, Joseph Peterson, James Peterson, and Jimmy L. Williams; a cherished niece and great niece, Cierra Simmons and Peyton Robinson; a special friend, Shemekia Shingles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
