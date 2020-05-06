James A. Parr, 88, of Albany, GA, passed away on May 4, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside funeral will be conducted at Floral Memory Gardens with military honors. Father Reed Freeman will officiate.
Mr. Parr was born June 20, 1931, in Wyatt MO, to the late Andrew and Monica Parr. He enlisted in the United States Army, at the age of eighteen, and served his country for twenty four years. He then worked for the Marine Corps Logistics Base for twenty years until retirement. James was a member of the American Legion Post 30 and St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Survivors include his wife Sharon Parr of Albany, GA, daughter Joan Rutka of Phoenix City, AL, son Dale Parr (Yvonne) of England, Evonne Batten (Curtis) Waycross, GA, Dawn Banks of Albany, GA, and Tammy Murphy (John) of Baconton, GA, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to the Albany Humane Society 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.