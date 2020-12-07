James Paul Geiger, 83, of Fitzgerald, GA formerly of Albany, GA, died November 29, 2020 at Life Care Center. Graveside memorial services will be held December 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester, GA.
Mr. Geiger was born in Albany, GA on January 15, 1937 to Floyd and Montine Geiger and was a lifelong resident before moving to Fitzgerald, GA in 2017. He graduated from Albany High School and served honorably in the United States Army. Mr. Geiger was self-employed in the insurance industry for over fifty years as an adjuster and State Farm insurance agent, an independent insurance agent and as a Vice-President of Crawford and Company. He was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.
J. Paul Geiger was known for his great love of his family, his work ethic and the animals he loved and rescued. He never met a person he couldn't befriend or an animal that didn't want to go home with him. J. Paul was fearless and selfless and once rescued a family of four caught in a riptide off a Florida beach. He was an athlete, and delighted his grandchildren doing gainers off a diving board well into his sixties. Growing up in humble circumstances, his first job was in a Valdosta tobacco field where he learned the value of hard work. He went on to establish businesses in Texas and New Mexico, which were second homes to him.
His family and friends loved his sense of humor and the fun he brought to every occasion. As a young man, he taught dance lessons and could samba, rhumba and jitterbug like a pro. A lover of country music, he had a penchant for donning his black Stetson and singing George Strait, David Allan Coe and Garth Brooks with his granddaughters. He created larger than life memories for the people he loved.
You could always depend on J. Paul Geiger. No one would want for anything if he was there, and that endeared him to all. He liked Elvis, homegrown tomatoes, coffee, Las Vegas and happy grandchildren. His legacy is more than enough for any good life and our appreciation and love for him will never fade.
Survivors include his daughter and her husband, Karen and Scott Kemp of Bogart, GA, his grandchildren, Caitlyn English Cooper of Atlanta, GA, and Kellen Cooper Carr and her husband, Toby of Watkinsville, GA, and four great-grandchildren, Evans Catherine Carr, Leland Michael Carr, Cecilia Rose Carr, and Mary Grace Carr. Mr. Geiger had a loving relationship with his nephew, V. Glenn Reynolds (Debbie) and their children, Todd and Kiley, as well as his nieces, Lynn Weston and Charlene Charles.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Michael Lancaster Geiger, his sister, Patsy Charles, and his nephew, Wesley Reynolds.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Geiger to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.