On Tuesday, December 15, 2020 James Peguese, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 69. James was born on May 29, 1951, in Florence, South Carolina to Doland and Pearlie Mae (Cain) Peguese. Graduating in 1973 with a degree in chemistry from Benedict College James enjoyed a successful career as a chemist retiring from Merck after nearly 40 years. James Peguese married Virginia (Williams) Peguese on July 28, 1973. Together with Virginia, they raised two children, James Desmond and Miranda Diane.
James was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia where he served on the brotherhood ministry. He was also a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. Preceded in death by his father Doland, mother Pearlie Mae, son James Desmond, and several siblings. James is survived by his wife Virginia, daughter Miranda, and brothers Willie, Jimmy, and Tommy. He is also survived by a host of loved ones including brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
A graveside service for James Peguese will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Albany, Georgia. Live stream of service by Luke's Media on Facebook. Please follow the guidelines of the CDC regarding Coronavirus, wear a mask, social distance and limit attendees to 25. Thanking You in advance for your assistance in stopping the spread of this deadly virus.
Public Viewing 12 Noon -6:00 pm on Sunday, December 20, 2020, Elliott Funeral Home Chapel in Albany, Georgia.
