James Perry Champion, IIIWorth County, GAJames Perry Champion, III, 77, of Worth County, GA died 10/30/2021 in Moultrie, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
jdsumner31707 said:
A tale of two great leaders. Thanks Dr. Mosely for your service to this community and its children.
