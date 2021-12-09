...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia and
the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Mr. James Randolph "Randy" Brimberry, 75, of Albany died Thursday December 9, 2021 at his residence.
His memorial service will be held Tuesday December 14, 2021 2:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern. Pastor Stan Glass will be officiating. Interment to follow at Oakview Cemetery in Camilla, GA. The family will receive friends one hour before service at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Albany, GA, Mr. Brimberry was the son of Olin H. Brimberry Sr. and Geraldine Stevens Brimberry. He was a U.S. Army veteran where he served in Vietnam. Mr. Brimberry was part of the TET offensive by the North Vietnamese where he received a Purple Heart. He was a Musician most of his life. Mr. Brimberry was a drummer for the Brian Hyland and the Jokers and also played with the Bo Henry Band.
He was preceded in death by his brother Olin H. Brimberry Jr.
Survivors include his children Blake Brimberry of Albany; a daughter Jennifer Gilliand of Land of Lakes FL; a brother Jerry Brimberry and his wife Linda of Albany and three grandchildren Sierra Jade Gilliand, Macy Rae Gilliand and Dalton James Gilliand.
