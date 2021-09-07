James Ray "J.R." Alsobrook, 92, of Newton, GA, died September 6, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday September 11, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Robert Lewis of Camilla will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery.
J.R. was born in Albany, GA on May 4, 1929 to Ray and Louise Alsobrook. He attended Albany Schools and at the age of 15 went to work with Southern Bell as a lineman. J.R. was employed with Southern Bell for twenty-eight years and retired as a switchman. He continued his career with The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local # 1531 as a Journeyman Electrician.
J.R. was a member of Raleigh White Baptist Church and a 50-year member of the Albany Masonic Lodge #24 F&AM. He was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Hasan Shriners. He loved to fish and loved his grandbabies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eloise Abbott Alsobrook and a son, Jimmy H. Alsobrook.
Survivors include his daughters, Gail A. Alsobrook of Camilla, GA and Barbara C. Alsobrook of Melbourne, FL, a son, Bobby R. Alsobrook of Young Harris, GA, his grandchildren, Deborah A. Cross of Camilla, GA, Scott (Kathy) Cross of Sylvester, GA, Amanda K. (Christopher) Wink of Lithia, FL, Elizabeth L. (Jeremy) Beasley of Satellite Beach, FL and great-grandchildren, Eloise Marie Beasley, Emmeline Irene Beasley, Christopher Clay Wink, Camryn Caye Wink and Chesnee Caye Wink, lots of nieces and nephews and a recently born great-great nephew, Charles James Carmichael named after him.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am Saturday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Alsobrook to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
