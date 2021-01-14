James Robert "Jimmy" Rhodes, Jr., 81, of Newton died Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence.
Private family graveside funeral services will be held at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. James Sanders will officiate.
Memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Born February 20, 1939 in Albany, GA, Mr. Rhodes was the son of the late James Robert Rhodes, Sr. and Annie Ruth Hall Rhodes. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Hall "Jackie" Rhodes. Mr. Rhodes was a graduate of Ole Miss University. He was a successful farmer and had a wide range of friends from all over the south. Mr. Rhodes was politically conservative to the core and served in the state legislature in his early 20s, the Newton, GA city council as well as Mayor of Newton. He was an avid reader and lover of history, especially the history of Georgia and Georgia politics. He was a charter and active member of the local chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans. Mr. Rhodes was a member of Newton Baptist Church. He had a sharp mind, quick wit, and loved to spend time cooking and eating good food with family and his many friends. Mr. Rhodes loved the south, southern ways, and especially Baker County. He was a true son of the south.
Survivors include his wife, Juneile Jackson Rhodes of Newton; a son, James Robert "Bob" Rhodes, III (Kris) of Thomasville; and two grandchildren, Emma Sophia Rhodes and Juliet Rosa Rhodes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sons of the Confederate Veterans, PO Box 45, Newton, GA 39870 or The Tunnel to Towers Foundation (https://tunnel2towers.org).
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
