Mr. James R. Bailey, age 66 of Stockbridge passed away January 23, 2021. Mr. Bailey was a member of Moose Lodge #1285 in Albany, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl S. and Mary Beth Bailey and brother: Carl Dean Bailey. He is survived by his sister-in-law: Beth Bailey, nephew: Jonathan Tompkins and wife Tina, great nieces: Nicole Tompkins, Lauren Tompkins, Jessica Tompkins and Shelby Tompkins, great-great niece: Alana Heath, great-great nephew: Cayden Heath and special friends: Candy Bartlett and Nathan Bartlett. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge, 770-210-2700 www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

