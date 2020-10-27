James Russell Foxworth, 71, of Baconton, GA died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Chris Turner will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Social distancing recommendations will be respected and masks are requested.
Russell was born in Adel, GA and had resided Baconton, GA for twentysix years with his wife Jeanne and their menagerie of pets. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, watching westerns, and spending time with his family. He was of the Baptist faith.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond P. Foxworth, Sr. and Arrell Elizabeth Hodges Foxworth.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Foxworth, Baconton, GA, his children, Shaun Young (Leslie), Pelham, GA, Dana Spence (Roger), Baconton, GA, Susan Pollock (Judson), Mitchell, Co., GA, Kim Decker (Mike), Kings, NY, Tiffany King (Matt), Baconton, GA, Lacey Antonio (Mike), Lee Co., GA, siblings, Sandra Clark (Steve), LA, Raymond P. Foxworth, Jr. (Jeanette), Albany, GA, Wayne Foxworth (Linda), St. Marie, Idaho, grandchildren, Ariel Brandon (Max), Logan Laird (Nicole), Franky Hillhouse, Robert Spence, Sam Spence, Russell Spence, Jacob Pollock (Tabatha), Caleb Pollock (Abby), Aaron Pollock, Christopher Decker, Austin Decker (Elizabeth), Avery Antonio, Aiden Antonio, Tyler Sullivan, Lorey Ann Buckner, Cotton Buckner, Brayden Young, Tyson Young, Curtis Young, and great-great grandchildren, Ronan Fain, Cotton Pollock, Hudson Decker, and Maddox Wilkinson and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
