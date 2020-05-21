James Burrell Schramm, 87, of Albany, GA, died May 20, 2020 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 PM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Tom Sanders will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend and social distancing will be required.
Mr. Schramm was born on December 18, 1932 in Cuthbert, GA to Prince Albert and Bessie Johnson Schramm. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Schramm married Opal White in 1953 and the family moved to Albany in 1964 from North Carolina.
Mr. Schramm was employed with Karagheusian Carpet Company and was an accountant with Coats and Clark before his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church, loved to fish and golf. When the City of Albany was renaming the Turner Field Golf Course, Mr. Schramm submitted the name Flint River Municipal Golf Course and it was accepted.
Survivors include his wife, Opal White Schramm of Albany, GA, his children, Gail Y Beisel of Albany, GA and Michael J. Schramm of Gainesville, FL, his grandchildren, Beth Beisel of Carson City, NV, Kim (Jason) Heath, Pam (Jeremy) Sexton and Andy Beisel all of Lee County, GA, John Schramm of Tallahassee, FL and Collin Schramm and Corey (Marley) Schramm all of Gainesville, FL and his great-grandchildren, Joshua Beisel, Hayley Heath and Hannah Heath. Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mr. Schramm to ACT) (Alzheimer's Caregivers Time-Out Program), P.O. Box 448, Albany, GA, 31702.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.