James Stephen Kirk, 63, of Albany, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
His funeral service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Butch Knight will officiate.
Mr. Kirk was born in Somers Point, NJ. He graduated from Oconee County High School where he was a star football player and a senior superlative. He attended Albany Junior College, now Darton College. He also attended Georgia Southwestern State University, Albany State University, and Georgia State University. He was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Joyce Kirk, uncles, Ronald Chambley and Merlin Kirk, and an aunt, Irene Mooney.
Survivors include his parents: Jim and Joyce Kirk, Albany; an aunt: Racheal Jones, Lake City, Fl; numerous cousins.
Those desiring may send memorials to the First Baptist Church on Albany, 145 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763.
