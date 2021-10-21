James Thomas Cherry, Jr.

James T. Cherry, Jr. (74) of Cumming, Georgia passed on October 19, 2021
Tom graduated from Georgia Southwestern after serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired after 36 years of hard work at AT&T. He was a provider and protector of his family and some how managed to not miss any ballgames or sporting events his sons or grandkids were involved with. He loved guns, hunting, motorcycles, and the country life of South Georgia.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Jean and Jim Cherry and his son Steven Cherry.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Cherry, sons- Brian Cherry (Tracy) and Greg Cherry (Elizabeth), grandchildren-Jacob Cherry (Bri), Ben Cherry, Katie Baylin (Jonathan), Annabelle Cherry, Emmaline Cherry, and James Cherry, Great Grandchildren- Addison Cherry and Kinsley Cherry, Brother Andy Cherry (Crystal), sister Cyndi Bridges (Alex), and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Monday, October 25, 2021 from 6-9pm.
Funeral Service will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10am. Visitation will be prior to service from 9-10am.
Graveside service will be held at Rehobeth Baptist Church in Shellman, Georgia on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 4pm.
