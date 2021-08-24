James Thomas Fitzgerald Aug 24, 2021 Aug 24, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Thomas FitzgeraldAlbany, GAJames Thomas Fitzgerald, 75, of Albany, GA died 8/24/2021 in Sylvester, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of James Fitzgerald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ga Albany James Thomas Fitzgeraldalbany James Thomas Fitzgerald Sylvester Arrangement Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. The latest Albany Herald Podcast Latest News ASK AMY: Elder parents' views cause concern Search-and-rescue efforts from Tennessee flooding are suspended as the death toll increases to 20 Body camera footage shows 2019 beating of Black man by Louisiana state police officer A Black veteran is killed by police after 911 call says he has a gun. But his sister says a crisis team should have been sent » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Sale We Buy Used ATVs, Boats, Lawnmowers, Campers, ETC.... Any Condition. We Buy Used ATVs, Boats, Lawnmowers, Campers, ETC.... Any… Care CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ CAREGIVING SERVICES 35+ years exp. Offer Live-in options … Dog AKC French Bulldog Puppies For Sale Taking deposits now. They $500 AKC French Bulldog Puppies For Sale Taking deposits now. … » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCotton virus confirmed in 24 Georgia countiesGeorgia starts review of Fulton County elections; what's next?Lee County rallies for victory over Carver-Columbus in Hamp Smith ClassicAlbany 'drug market' operator gets 20-year sentence'Tidal wave' of floodwaters overtook Tennesseans in minutes and killed 21, including 7-month-old twinsGrand jury indicts eight, including court clerk, on fraud chargesTennessee flooding leaves 21 people dead and around 20 others missingHospitals at breaking point as COVID ravages Dougherty County, regionKemp to send National Guard personnel to Phoebe, state hospitalsNeighborhood aesthetics cited in denial of Dollar General in Dougherty County Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Carver-Columbus Football, Hamp Smith ClassicWe want our money back! These singers walked off stage in the middle of a concertHigh school sports that cause the most concussionsHealth benefits of 20 common vegetablesHANDS OFF my money! 10 stars who won't leave their fortune to their kids10 aspects of remote work employers and employees disagree onPHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs women's soccer vs. Campbell, Gonzaga50 iconic onscreen female friendships10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Aug. 23100 best liberal arts colleges in America Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Millie said: I bet Nancy Pelosi was something before electricity. View more greybeige said: Please stop automatically putting squawks in from That Same Person every d*** day! View more 229saints said: Martin had 2 touchdowns and threw for 109 yards. View more >> More recent comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.