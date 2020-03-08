James Willard Tripp, 80, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at River Towne Center Nursing Home in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern at 2:00 PM. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service at 1:00 until funeral hour. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Herbert Waid will officiate.
James Tripp, a native of Americus, GA, was a current resident of Albany, GA. He was a retired auto mechanic and an avid fan of all auto racing. He also enjoyed fishing, landscaping and being outdoors. James was a member of the Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church. He looked forward to going home to be with Christ.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Bessie Cannon Tripp of Albany, GA a daughter, Catherine Leigh Tripp of Albany, GA a son, Jason Tripp and his wife, Susan of Leesburg, GA, a sister, Betty Jean Soley of Albany, GA, 2 grandchildren, Matthew Sproul and his wife, Nicole and Ava Tripp, 2 great grandchildren, Kylee and Kennedy Sproul, all of Leesburg, GA.
James was preceded in death by 2 children, James Michael Tripp and Gina Holloway.
